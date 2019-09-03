“With heavy hearts and fond memories, We lose our son, brother, uncle, friend. To the unavoidable fate of all living things, Death.”
Patrick Shane Smith, 51, of Le Mars, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Rush Family Chapel in Onawa.
Officiating: Pastor Michael Lewis.
Music Selections: “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace,” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Honorary Bearers: Warren Huntley, Andrew Holland, Ian Robinson, Gene (Lissy) Smith, Bill Smith, Scott Smith, Mike (fiancé Sarah Tillman) Smith, Chris (fiancé Cassie Stukenholtz) Creswell, Jody (Marc) Bormann, Susan (Steve Keller) Creswell, Alyssa Smith, Angelie Smith, and Adam Smith.
Burial: Kennebec Cemetery, Castana.
Pat entered this world on Sept. 6, 1967, in Onawa, the son of Howard and Jeanette (Golden) Smith. Pat was the third of six children, Susan, Scott, then Pat, Jody, Bill, and Gene.
Pat leaves this world ahead of his mother, Jeanette, and his brothers and sisters and nephews and nieces, all of which feel the depths of sadness and mourn his passing.
Pat did not marry, nor did he have any children of his own, but he left eight nieces and nephews that fondly thought of him and appreciated his kind words and even temperament. He was “Uncle Pat” to them and dearly revered.
Pat attended Maple Valley Elementary School and High School, and was a diligent and studious person. He excelled. He graduated from Maple Valley and went on to Iowa State University.
At ISU, he enjoyed the collegiate life, making many friends from all over the world, immersing himself in cultural experiences, and traveling the world. He traveled Europe several times, and visited Greece, Mexico, Hawaii, England, and Ireland on numerous occasions, bringing back stories of his travels that made his family appreciate and understand the spirit of the adventurer in Pat. He was a free spirit. He enjoyed new people and experiences, and people thought highly of him in return.
Pat graduated from Iowa State University and continued to work at the university, helping other students, gaining his master’s degree, and always enriching the lives of those around him.
Pat did have an infliction of depression, which shadowed his life, which, rather than allowing to be a constant negative coloring his life in shades of black and grey, was used to gain a positive perspective of appreciation of the world by Pat. He fought with it and conquered it, at times taking more punishment than anyone realized, but never giving up. Pat’s unconquerable fortitude would always prevail.
Pat enjoyed life, living life, and making this world a better place for his being in it. They say life is not a destination, but a journey, and on this journey, the fortunate meet people like Pat Smith. All that knew Pat will miss him. All that never had the chance to meet Pat have lost out knowing a remarkable human being. God Bless.
Survivors include his mother, Jeanette Smith of Castana; his siblings, Susan Creswell of Onawa, Scott Smith of Omaha, Neb., Jody (Marc) Borman of Algona, Bill Smith of Castana, and Gene (Lissy) Smith of Cibolo, Texas; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Smith; paternal grandparents, Virgil and Marcella Smith; and maternal grandparents, Bert and Joy Golden.
