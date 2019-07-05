Patrick “Pat” John Kee, 70, of Ida Grove, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Morningside Care Center of Ida Grove.
Visitation: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 30, Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Ida Grove.
Patrick John Kee was born in Mapleton on Aug. 4, 1948, to Ardell “Toot” and Mary (Koenigs) Kee.
Pat graduated from Mapleton Community High School with the Class of 1966. He went on to further his education at Midwestern College where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Education. Pat went back to school and received his Masters in Specialized Studies from the University of South Dakota. Pat raised two daughters, Brooke and Alexis.
Pat was the elementary and middle school art teacher in Ida Grove for many years. He loved teaching and maintained relationships with many of his students as they traveled into adulthood.
In his spare time, Pat enjoyed photography, creating a variety of art forms, playing guitar, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. You could always count on him for a good joke or mischievous activity.
Pat called Morningside Care Center his home for the last 19 years. He enjoyed having friends visit and the relationships he formed with his caregivers. He was proud to be able to donate many gallons of blood later in his life. His cat, Aries, was always by his side and provided constant companionship to him.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Ardell “Toot” and Mary Kee; his sister, Ilona Stark; and his youngest child, Danielle Kee.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Brooke and husband, David Mehaffey, of Muscatine, and Alexis Kee of Des Plaines, Ill.; four grandchildren, Mac and Luke Mehaffey and Augustus and Ulysses Freitag; his cat, Aries; plus many lifetime friends and relatives.
The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.