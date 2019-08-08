Norman D. “Nick” Meadows, 90, of Ute, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence of Ute.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Ute.
Officiating: Rev. Nathan Peitsch.
Committal: St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute.
Military Rites: Conducted by the Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion and VFW Post No. 5605 of Ute.
Norman Dale “Nick” Meadows was born on Nov. 27, 1928, in Ute, to Florence (Reimer) and Allen Meadows. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
Nick attended grade school in Soldier and Onawa. He then attended the Meadows Country School until eighth grade and received his high school education at Soldier High School, graduating with the Class of 1946. Nick would walk or ride a horse to school so he could play ping pong before classes started.
On Sept. 10, 1946, Nick enlisted in the Army Air Corp. In 1947, he transferred to the Air Force and was stationed overseas at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, for 21 months. He then returned to the states and transferred to the B29s and B36 Bomb Squadron at the Rapid City, S.D., Air Force Base. Nick was stationed there until Sept. 5, 1949, being honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant.
On May 7, 1950, Nick married the love of his life, Aileen Amstein, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. To this union, four children were born, Vicki Ann, Larry Lee, Keith Allan, and David Scott. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage before Aileen’s passing in 2016.
Nick and his father, Allen, started Meadows Fertilizer Service in 1950. They were the first anhydrous fertilizer in western Iowa before selling the business in 1968 to Occidental Chemical where he continued on as a manager. Nick then worked for Golden Harvest Seed Co. as general manager receiving many awards before retiring after 20 years. Nick also had his real estate license and was a salesman for E.W. Nunn.
Nick was an avid sports fan. He competed on the Soldier men’s AAU basketball team where they averaged 100 points a game, which was unheard of, and also beat the reigning AAU national champions. He continued his love for sports as a referee for basketball and football for 20 years. He then continued refereeing from the bleachers during his sons’ and grandchildren’s sporting events. Nick loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, NASCAR races, Westerns, and anything his grandchildren were involved in.
He was a lifetime member of the Ute VFW Post No. 5605 where he served as an officer, 1st Commander and State District Chairman. Nick was the first president of the Ute Commercial Club, and in 1977, along with Eldon Teut, saw the need for an ambulance and together they raised money to purchase one. He was a part of the first EMT class and served as a fireman/EMT for 30 years.
Nick loved flying and had many good flying experiences with his family and business associates. He traveled many places, but loved going to Canada fishing for 41 years with his dad, sons, and grandsons coming home with lots of fish stories.
Nick, Aileen and their children saw many states during their travels over the years, going to all but four states. Nick could tell a good story and once you got him started it was hard to get him to stop. He loved to camp and fish as well as attend slow pitch softball games in the summer. He enjoyed visiting with friends over a cup of coffee or a game of cards. Nick was a friend to anyone he met.
Left to cherish his memory include his sons Larry (Lavelle) Meadows of Ute, Keith (Becky) Meadows of Soldier, and David (Judy) Meadows of Soldier; six grandchildren, Derrick, Nicholas (Amber), Travis, Dylan (Marylin), Elizabeth, and Emilee (Christian); three great-grandchildren, Drake, Liam, and Mila; brother, Butch (Carol) Meadows; sister-in-law, Linda Meadows; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Aileen Meadows; daughter, Vicki Ann, as an infant; his parents, Florence and Allen Meadows; in-laws, Anna and Walter Amstein; brother, Royce Meadows; sister, Marilyn (DuWayne) Meseck; brother-in-law, Duane (Reiko) Amstein; nephew, Kevin Meseck.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.