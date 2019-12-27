Norma Jean Swanson, 82, of Ida Grove, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her residence of Ida Grove.
Visitation: 9-10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec 10, Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Committal Service: Will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Ida Grove.
Norma Jean Swanson was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Arion. She was the daughter of Walter and Vivian (Goeser) Petersen. Norma grew up in a house across the street from the public school in Arion. In 1956, she graduated from Denison High School in Denison.
On June 7, 1956, Norma married Eugene Swanson in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dow City. To this union, seven children were born, David, Diane, Donavon, Debra, Douglas, Darren, and Dawn.
Norma enjoyed listening to music; gambling with her sister, Pat; and preparing delicious meals for her family, such as oven meal, meatloaf, fried chicken, and her fabulous potato salad. She was a devoted mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother, and the rock of her family. She was the most caring, kind, and compassionate woman. She literally would’ve done anything for all of them, throughout their childhood and even into adulthood. She wouldn’t let you leave without a hug and a kiss.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Swanson of Ida Grove, Diane (Keith) Kaspersen of Westside, Donavon Swanson of Ida Grove, Debra (Tim) Billings of Ida Grove, Douglas Swanson of Ida Grove, Darren (Becky) Swanson of Ida Grove, and Dawn Marie (Ryan) Paulsen of Mapleton; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don (Mary) Petersen of Kent, Wash., and Walter (Valerie) Petersen of Columbia, Mo.; sister, Patricia Hostetter of Pocahontas; extended family and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Vivian Petersen; ex-husband, Eugene Swanson; and grandson, Daniel Swanson.
The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.