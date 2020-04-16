Michael Ray Rosburg, age 80, of Martell, Neb., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Michael was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Denison, Iowa, to Fred and Adelia Rosburg.
Mike served in the military and the civil service for 40 years. Mike loved gardening, hunting, fishing, photography, planting trees and flowers, his animals, cribbage, and playing cards. Most of all, Mike loved his family.
Michael is survived by his wife, Gloriane A Rosburg, of Martell, Neb., and his daughters and son, Michelle (Garry) Boyer of Roca, Neb., Michael (Patricia) Rosburg, Jr. of Crete, Neb., Rhonda (Jeffrey) Rodgers of Roca, Neb.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Petty, Benjamin Rosburg, Tad Rosburg, and Jacob Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Oscar Rosburg and Olivia Petty; brothers, Allen (Liz) Rosburg of Lincoln, Neb., and Herman (Nancy) Rosburg of Charter Oak; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Adelia Rosburg; brother, James Rosburg; and his beloved dog, Abbey.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 355 in Denton, Wounded Warriors, or your favorite charity.
You may leave condolences at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, lincolnfh.com.