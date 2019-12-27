Michael “Mike” Larson, 70, of Charter Oak, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City.
Visitation: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton. Officiating: Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester.
Committal: St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute.
Military Rites: Conducted by the Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion & VFW Post 5605 of Ute and Homer Hall Post No. 66 of the American Legion of Charter Oak.
Michael “Mike” Larson was born on July 26, 1949, in Pisgah. He was the son of Harvey and Fern (Hall) Larson. When he was in the sixth grade, Mike’s family relocated to Ute where he received his education and graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School with the Class of 1967.
Mike enlisted into the United States Army, and after being honorably discharged, returned home and lived in the Ute, Mapleton, and the Denison areas. In 1971, Mike relocated to Colorado for work.
Throughout his life, Mike worked in tire sales at Sears and then drove truck as a transport hauler. In 1990, Mike was forced into retirement due to a severe accident. Little did Mike know that his fate would change. On a blind date in 1991, Mike met Jackie Boggs, and they became companions for the next 28 years. He relocated in 1993 back to Iowa and settled in Charter Oak.
Mike was a member of the Aaby Post No. 422 of the American Legion of Charter Oak. He was a former mayor of Charter Oak, commercial club member, and volunteered and helped out with various functions in town. He enjoyed giving back to his community during Santa’s Night by donating turkeys over the years. Mike had an outgoing personality and a warm smile. He liked visiting with friends and meeting new people.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his companion, Jackie Boggs of Charter Oak; nieces, Gwen Larson of Strasburg, Colo., and Linda (Jeff) Hamann of North Sioux City, S.D.; nephew, Steve (Mary) Lawson of Lawrence, Kan,; grand- and great-grand-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Deanna Lawson of Mapleton; many friends; and extended family.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Fern Larson; sister, Carol Larson; brother, Albert Lawson; grandniece, Angela Larson; nephew-in-law, Al Huggin.
Arrangements by Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute and Mapleton. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneral.com.