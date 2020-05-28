Michael D. Meyer, 70, of Ankeny and formerly of Salix, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Sunny View Care Center of Ankeny.
Michael D. Meyer, the son of John E. and Leone (Collins) Meyer, was born on the family farm in Mapleton. Growing up on the farm, Mike loved working with livestock, especially his prize-winning bull. His hard work and dedication would show throughout his 4-H career earning multiple blue ribbons.
After graduating from Mapleton High School with the Class of 1967, Mike enlisted in August of the same year with the Air National Guard. He was deployed overseas during the Vietnam War where he worked as an instrument panel repairman on aircrafts. In 1969, he was honorably discharged from the service and returned home to work the farm with his family.
On Nov. 14, 1969, Mike was united in marriage to the love of his life, Debra Jean Meyer. The couple was blessed with two sons, Chris and Nick. They shared nearly 50 years together before Deb’s passing in June of 2019.
Mike was employed for 20 years at Farmland in Denison where he was rightfully nicknamed “Speedy” by his coworkers. Mike took pride in working with his hands. Whether it was remodeling, working on automobiles, tinkering in the shop or building flowerbeds for his loving wife, Deb, everything he built was built to last a lifetime. Deb’s love of raised bed gardening soon became Mike’s, too. They took enormous pride in their gardening and sharing their Master Gardening skills with all. The couple enjoyed working together canning and freezing their bounty to share with family and friends.
Mike had a passion for classic cars in which he shared with his sons. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing and researching antique tractors.
Mike’s quick wit and charm will be missed by all friends and family of whom he held so close to his generous heart.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two sons, Chris Meyer of Roseville, Minn., and Nick Meyer and wife Stacie of West Des Moines; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Jack Meyer and wife, Wanda; and sister, Marita Consolver.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Leone Meyer, and wife, Debra “Deb” Meyer.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton with Pastor Jena Finch-Manchester officiating.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the funeral service.
Visitation: Held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m. COVID-19 gathering restrictions of 10 people per time per gathering apply during the visitation.
Committal Services: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton following the service with military rites conducted by the Loren Hollister Post #496 of the American Legion of Mapleton.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.