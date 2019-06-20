Melinda Leigh “M’Leigh” Koziol, 60, passed unexpectedly at her Beachwood Canyon, Calif., home in the Hollywood Hills, Calif., on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Graveside Service followed by Interment: 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, at the family site in Liston Township Cemetery in Danbury.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Celebration of Life Gathering: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29, Rainey House, the Junior League Headquarters, 630 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif. Everyone is welcome.
M’Leigh was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 23, 1958, the beloved daughter of Dorothy (Granter) of Iowa and Dr. Edward Stephen Koziol of Nebraska.
M’Leigh graduated from Marlborough School in Los Angeles. She was a National Charity League Ticktocker and NCL Debutante. She briefly attended Lewis & Clark College before graduating from Pitzer College, one of the Claremont Colleges, in 1981. She received a Bachelor’s degree with a double major in Business and Economics and a minor in Music.
Many in the Los Angeles financial community knew M’Leigh as a longtime Financial Advisor and Securities and Exchange Broker. Since 2008, she was a Vice-President of Investments at Wedbush Securities. Prior to that, she was a Vice President at Wachovia, formerly Prudential Securities, in Los Angeles. She began her Wall Street career in the 1980s in New York City. During her career, M’Leigh held several certifications and licenses unique to her industry, all current and active at the time of her passing.
M’Leigh had two life-long passions – antiques and charity work. M’Leigh was the owner of Remember When Antiques, previously located on Larchmont Blvd. in the Hancock Park area. She spoke and consulted on many topics ranging from collectibles to china to crystal, and her knowledge was encyclopedic.
M’Leigh also maintained an affinity for her rural Iowa roots dating back over 100 years to the family’s farm operation in Danbury. M’Leigh greatly enjoyed returning to Iowa multiple times a year to visit friends and tour the farms. Danbury was always a place of refuge and peace for M’Leigh.
M’Leigh was a longtime member of the Junior League of Los Angeles, serving in numerous board positions before being selected as President (2000-2001). M’Leigh’s presidency oversaw the 75thAnniversary Celebration of the founding of JLLA. Having served in multiple Councils of the League such as Development, Finance, and Projects, upon becoming a Sustaining Member, she then contributed time and mentoring as a Sustaining Advisor. She was a resource for each incoming Treasurer of the League and Finance Council, as well as a ready resource for all incoming Presidents. Most recently, M’Leigh had served as a board member to Women in the Military.
M’Leigh loved musical theatre and was accomplished and trained in voice, piano, and theatre. She was a voracious reader, favoring American history. In particular, she had read every significant biography of the first 44 Presidents, and many of their wives. Most especially, she loved caring for her five Shetland ‘Sheltie’ sheepdogs, most notably her most recent dog Robbie. M’Leigh and Robbie were renowned in the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood and will be greatly missed.
M’Leigh is survived by her sister, Deanne Koziol Spears; her brother-in-law, David Spears; her brother, Geoffrey Koziol; her sister-in-law, Annie Koziol; her niece, Charlotte Milan; and two nephews, Grant Koziol and Greyson Spill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent “In Memory of M’Leigh Koziol” to the following charities:
• Catholic Charities of Los Angeles for Angel's Flight Program, 1531 James M. Wood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015; 213-251-3400.
• President’s Scholarship Fund, Junior League of Los Angeles, 630 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90004; 323-957-4280.