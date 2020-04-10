Mary Jean “Midge” Barry, 94, of Danbury, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
Mary Jean “Midge” (Zensen) Barry was born on Jan. 9, 1926, the daughter of Reinhold and Irene (Weis) Zensen. She grew up in the Merrill and graduated from Merrill High School with the Class of 1944.
Midge met Bill Barry, and the couple was united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1947, in the Assumption Catholic Church of Merrill.
Midge worked for many years with her husband at the family business Barry Motor Co. of Danbury. Midge was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Rosary Society, and the Danbury Community Club of Danbury. She loved watching T.V. and rooting on her beloved Hawkeyes.
Survivors include her son, Mike, and wife, Jean Barry, of Danbury; grandchildren, Brian Barry of Danbury, Brenda (Jed) Dalton of Elkhorn, Neb., and Jan (Gabe) Fries of Elkhorn, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Ella Jean Dalton, Cade Michael Dalton, Barry Conway Fries, and Lucy Elaine Fries; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Midge was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Barry; parents Reinhold and Irene Zensen; brothers, Rev. Gerald Zensen and Robert Zensen.
Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public mass and visitation will be held at a later date.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery of Danbury. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.