Marvin H. Kruse, 89, of Mapleton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Rev. Christopher J. LaBoube.
Committal Service: Will follow Funeral Service, Mount Hope Cemetery, Mapleton.
Military Rites: Conducted by the Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the American Legion of Mapleton.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Marvin Henry Kruse was born on Sept. 27, 1930, to Henry and Freda (Meyer) Kruse in Mapleton. He spent his early years helping his dad farm.
In 1953, Marvin entered the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany for two years. On March 6, 1955, Marvin was united in marriage to Joyce Bierwirth in the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon. The couple made their home in Anthon where they were blessed with three children, Michael, Susan, and Brenda.
Marvin worked for Groat Implement until 1956 when he started farming, which was his dream. In 1973, Marvin and Joyce purchased his grandfather’s home place that his grandfather homesteaded in the 1800s. They farmed there until retiring in 1996. They then purchased a home in Mapleton. Marvin worked as a funeral attendant at the Armstrong Funeral Home for a number of years during his retirement.
Marvin was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Mapleton where he served as an elder, and he was a member of the Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the American Legion of Mapleton. He enjoyed farming, camping, playing cards, and mowing many lawns around town.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Joyce Kruse of Mapleton; children, Mike (Sharon) Kruse of Mapleton, Susan Kruse of Mapleton, and Brenda (Greg) Wilkins of Blair, Neb.; grandsons, Paul (Beth) Wilkins and Clay Wilkins (special friend, Jaiden Buller), both of Missouri Valley; brother, Howard Kruse of Mapleton; sisters, Clara Hoffmeier of Denison and Delores Gosch of Mapleton; sister-in-law, Lucille Kruse of Denison; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Freda Kruse; in-laws, Carl and Marie Bierwirth; sister, Mahela (George) Wendt; brother, Ralph Kruse; brothers-in-law, Harry Hoffmeier and Ronald Gosch.
The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.