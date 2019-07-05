Marlene J. Knoff, 85, of Onawa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Burgess Health Center, Onawa.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, Rush Family Chapel in Onawa.
Officiating: Pastor Tim Cramer.
Burial: Belvidere Cemetery, rural Turin.
Luncheon: Onawa United Methodist Church in Onawa following the services.
Marlene Jeanette Knoff was born on May 22, 1934, to Waldo Edward and Freda Lucille (Miller) Lundeen in rural Grant Center.
At the age of 6, Marlene moved with the family to a farm north of Grant Center. She attended Grant Center two-room school until the seventh grade where she then went to Mapleton Public School and graduated in 1952.
At the age of 14, Marlene was baptized at the Ticonic Methodist Church where she was a member until her marriage to Dale Leroy Knoff of Moorhead on May 29, 1952, at the Ticonic Methodist Church.
In October of 1958, the couple moved to a farm east of Turin where they resided for 53 years. Dale passed away on Nov. 5, 1997. Marlene stayed on the farm for 14 years before moving to Diamond Heights Apartments in Onawa in February 2011 where she resided until her death.
Marlene loved the country life, working in the yard, decorating her home, shopping, Bible study, reading, and coloring in her adult coloring book. What gave her great joy was when she had her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her side.
Survivors include three daughters, Karlyn (Tom) Petersen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Rhonda (Terry) Trube of Canton, S.D., and Brenda (Roger) Nemitz of Charter Oak; one son, Kevin Knoff of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six grandchildren, Amber (Steve) Kielman of Brandon, S.D., Abraham (Ashley) Knoff and Austin (Suzie) Knoff all of Sioux Falls, S.D., Grace and Ethan Trube of Canton, S.D., and Bethany (Josh) Linkenhoker of Charter Oak; two step-grandchildren, Wendy (Ernest) Ping of Wayne, Neb., and Holli (Jay) Jackson of Allen, Neb.; one sister, Sherry (Larry) Pixler of Yuma, Ariz.; one brother, Larry (Candi) Lundeen of Plymouth, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Blake, Kevin Dale, Isabella, and Cadence Knoff; step-great-grandchildren, Raschell and Elliot Ping and Summer, Ali, Boden, Jaylen Jackson, and Koltin and Rylee Linkenhoker; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Dale Knoff; her parents, Waldo and Freda Lundeen; one nephew, Dieago Lundeen; maternal grandparents, Claude and Stella Miller; and paternal grandparents, John and Ethel Lundeen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.