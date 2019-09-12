Marlene A. Fredericks, 77, of Schleswig, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Marlene Ann Schroeder Fredericks was born on Sept. 12, 1941, in rural Battle Creek, to Walter and Mabel (Volkmann) Schroeder.
Marlene grew up in the Battle Creek area where she attended school. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. She attended the Battle Creek Community School, graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1959.
Marlene was past employed at First State Bank in Battle Creek, Wolff’s Clothing Store, and Iowa Public Service in Ida Grove, Montgomery Ward in Denison, and Schleswig Specialty Meats in Schleswig. Presently, she worked part-time at the Schleswig Public Library.
On Oct. 4, 1964, Marlene was united in marriage to Leroy John Fredericks in the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Battle Creek. The couple settled down on the family farm south of Schleswig. The couple was blessed with four children, Brian, Bryce, Brenda, and Bradley. In 1992, they moved to Schleswig.
Marlene was an active and faithful member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Schleswig. Marlene taught Sunday school for a number of years and was a member of the Ladies Aid holding various positions.
Marlene enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and socializing with friends, reading, and camping, as well as playing the piano and organ in her younger days.
Marlene treasured every moment spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mabel Schroeder; her brother, Vernon; and brother-in-law, Glenn Segebart.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 54 years, Leroy Fredericks; and their children, Brian (Tami) Fredericks, Bryce (Beth) Fredericks, Brenda (Jason) Maxwell, and Bradley (Alissa) Fredericks; her grandchildren, Tyler (Audra) Rozenboom, Jordan Rozenboom, Brittney and Brady Fredericks, and Aidan and Lily Fredericks; one great-grandson, Noah Rozenboom; two sisters Marcella Segebart and LaDonna (Denny) Barsky; one nephew, Dennis (Theresa) Segebart; great-niece and nephew, Jaimee and Nicholas Segebart.
Funeral Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
Rev. Merle Mahnken officiated the service with interment in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Organist Marlene Hight provided accompaniment for congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagles’ Wings,” and “I’m But a Stranger Here.”
Serving as pallbearers were Tyler Rozenboom, Jordan Rozenboom, Brady Fredericks, Brittney Fredericks, Aidan Fredericks, Lily Fredericks, and Dennis Segebart.
The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by the Ladies Aid and catered by Lidderdale Country Store.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.