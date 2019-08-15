Marla Ann (Jensen) Allen, 55, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Des Moines.
Visitation: 5-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m., Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, Plymouth Congregational Church in Des Moines.
Burial: Waukee Cemetery, Waukee.
Marla was born April 22, 1964, in Onawa. She worked as a dental assistant at Norwalk Family Dentistry for over 30 years.
Marla is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Nicole of Kansas City, Mo., and Lauren of Waukee; mother, Maxine Nutt Jensen (Gary) Thies of Mapleton; sister, Melissa (Dean) Satre of West Des Moines; nephew, Griffin Satre of West Des Moines; as well as many friends and loved ones.
Marla was preceded in death by her father, Maurice “Sonny” Jensen; grandparents, Ernest and Ethel Nutt, Maurice and Charlotte Jensen, and Rudy and Hazel Thies.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue, where she volunteered.
Arrangements by Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Online condolences at www.IlesCares.com.