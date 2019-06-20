Marjorie S. Nutt, 85, of Castana, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her residence of Castana.
Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday, June 14, Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 14, Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Officiating: Pastor Harvey Hanson.
Committal: Kennebec Cemetery of Castana.
Marjorie Sharleen Nutt, the daughter of Phillip and Elva (Henderson) Davis, was born on April 6, 1934, in Turin. Marjorie was raised in the Castana area and received her education from the Castana Community School District.
On Dec. 9, 1953, Marjorie was united in marriage to Harold “Harry” Nutt in Houston, Texas. The couple was blessed with two children, Tom and Merrie.
Both Marjorie and Harry worked at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kan., and later moved back home to Iowa. The couple then began their 25-year career in road construction, employed with Peter’s Construction out of Des Moines. Marjorie’s responsibility was working as a scale operator.
After retiring from Peter’s Construction, Marjorie and Harry returned to Castana to farm with their son, Tom.
Marjorie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished time spent with her family. She especially loved cooking breakfast for her grandchildren so they never started their day on an empty stomach. Marjorie enjoyed being outside on the farm tending to her garden and flowers as well as watching and feeding the birds. She delighted in taking late afternoon countryside cruises looking for wildlife. She was a faithful member of the Castana Community United Church of Christ.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Tom (Jackie Pauley) Nutt of Castana, and daughter, Merrie (Tim) Deen of Whiting; seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Kisa) Deen, Jennifer Deen, Amanda (Ryan) Stinn, Teddy (Mariah) Nutt, Kolby Nutt, T.J. Nutt, and Sammie Pauley; five great-grandchildren, Hayley Folman, Charlie Folman, Dax Stinn, Bo Stinn, and Kyler Deen; sister, Betty (Martin) Clark of Arkansas; sisters-in-law Maxine (Gary) Thies of Mapleton and Karen Houchens of Kansas; along with other extended family members.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Elva Davis; her husband, Harold Nutt; sister, Neva Vaughn; and brother-in-law, Melvin Houchens.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton was in charge of the funeral arrangements.