Marjorie Kay Reese, daughter of Oscar and Helen (Johannsen) Harder, was born on Feb. 23, 1938, in Battle Creek. She was baptized at the Battle Creek Lutheran Church on March 28, 1938, and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig in 1953. She attended school in Schleswig and graduated with the Class of 1956.
On Nov. 9 of 1963, Kay was united in marriage to Dale Reese in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Garden Grove, Calif., and moved back to Schleswig in 1974 where Dale owned and operated Schleswig Plumbing and Heating. Kay enjoyed working as the bookkeeper for the business. She also enjoyed fishing, dancing, traveling, entertaining, and spending time with her family and friends.
Kay passed away on March 6, 2020, at the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, having attained the age of 82 years and 12 days.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Sahl; her son, Todd Reese; her sister-in-law, Dotty Gomer; as well as her brothers-in-law, Arthur Reese, Lewis Reese, and Robert Reinking.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Reese of Denison; daughters, Crystal Bretthauer of Mapleton and Kim Reese of Oakland, Neb.; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Fritz of Battle Creek; her sister, Pat and husband, Duane Sharp, of Longmont, Colo.; her sister-in-law, Mick Reinking of Orange, Calif.; her grandchildren, Brook Bretthauer and husband, Jeremy Shufflebarger, Megan and husband, Gerrett Frehse, Alyse Bretthauer, Darin Fritz, Keelie Reese and fiancé, Kevin Wortman, Tayton and wife, Samantha Reese; great-grandchildren, Morgan Frehse, Keegan Bretthauer, Lexi Frehse, Kent Wortman, Brevan Shufflebarger, Kenley Bretthauer, Brynn Shufflebarger, Kendel Wortman, Bexley Reese, and Kenna Wortman, as well as one great-grandchild on the way; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A public visitation was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Schleswig on Saturday, March 14, with Pastor Merle Mahnken officiating. The funeral service was held immediately after the visitation, also at the church. Music was provided by Marlene Hight along with the participation of the family and friends. Brook Bretthauer, Megan Frehse, Alyse Bretthauer, Darin Fritz, Keelie Fritz, and Tayton Reese were honorary urn bearers. The family invited everyone to the fellowship hall for a luncheon provided by Lidderdale and served by the women of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial was held at Morgan Township Cemetery in Schleswig.
Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.