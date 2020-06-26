Marjorie “Marge” A. Hagerdon, 80, of Mapleton, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Pleasant View Care Center of Whiting.
Marjorie “Marge” Ann Hagerdon, the daughter of Elmer and Virginia (Lyons) Castan, was born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Dawson, Neb. When Marge was 3 years old, the family relocated to rural Monona County. She attended Grant Center School and Mapleton Community School before graduating from Onawa High School with the Class of 1957.
Marge continued her education at Wayne State Teachers College where she obtained her two-year teaching degree. She then went on to complete her Bachelor’s degree in education at Morningside College.
In 1959, Marge began teaching in the Mapleton Community School District and remained there for nine years. On Nov. 25, 1960, Marge was united in marriage to William “Bill” Hagerdon in the Methodist Church of Onawa. To this union, two children were born, Darin William and Dena Jean. Marge took a five-year break from her teaching career when her children were born. She then began working for the Schleswig Community School District and remained there for 22 years until her retirement.
Marge was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. One of her favorite things to do was to follow her children’s, and later her grandchildren’s, activities. Marge touched the lives of many students throughout her teaching career. She was well liked by her students and their families. Marge was a member of St. John’s Methodist Church in Mapleton where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and served on several committees and boards. She was a 50-year-plus member of the P.E.O. lady’s organization and helped with many events. Marge also enjoyed attending Red Hat outings with her friends.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, William “Bill” Hagerdon of Mapleton; son, Darin (Leslie) Hagerdon of Smithland; daughter, Dena (Troy) Heitman of Sergeant Bluff; granddaughters, Shelby Hagerdon and Alexa Heitman; sisters, Mary (Sam) Hilbert and Kay (Mike) Krueger, both of Danube, Minn.; uncle, John Lyons of Florida; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer (Alice) Castan and Virginia (Roy) Heck.
A Funeral Service was held on Monday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m., at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton with Rev. Jim Shirbroun officiating.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing guidelines were enforced at all services.
A Visitation was held one hour prior to the service on Monday, June 15, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Committal services followed in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery of Smithland.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.