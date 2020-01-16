Lucille L. Larson, 90, of Smithland, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Lucille Louise was born April 23, 1929, in Mapleton, the daughter of Jesse A. and Eleanor H. (Schleis) Uhl. She grew up on a farm five miles northwest of Mapleton and attended country school.
Lucille and Arlis W. Larson were united in marriage on June 25, 1949, in Mapleton. To this union, seven children were born, Sheila, William J., Larry, David, Kim, Dawn, and Leann.
Lucille was a homemaker and enjoyed raising and spending time with her family where they worked side-by-side with Arlie on the family farm. She enjoyed embroidery, shopping, traveling, cooking, Bingo, bowling, and going to the casino. She always enjoyed participating as an election worker in Smithland.
Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton and a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oto where she served on the ladies auxiliary for many years.
Survivors include her children, Sheila (Don) Van Auken of Big Canoe, Ga., William J. Larson of Houston, Texas, Larry (Dawn) Larson of Sioux City, David (Lisa) Larson of Sioux City, Kim (Larry) Shafer of Omaha, Neb., Dawn (Todd) Copple of Sloan, and Leann Larson of Parker, Colo.; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis (Vince) Ahart of Coon Rapids, Minn., Gary (Jeannie) Uhl of Elkhart, and Kathryn Cadwell of Fair Oaks, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Eleanor Uhl; her loving husband of 70 years, Arlie W. Larson, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2020; and her brothers and sisters, Lucille’s twin – Lawrence, Howard, Paul, Clyde, Darlene, Carol, Joy, and Richard.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., Rush Family Chapel in Onawa.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
Officiating: Father Richard Ball.
Music Selections: “Amazing Grace,” “Be Not Afraid,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Sing A New Song,” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Organist and Cantor: Sharyl Bruning.
Casket Bearers: William J. Larson, Larry Larson, David Larson, Don Van Auken, Todd Copple, and Larry Shafer.
Honorary Bearers: Travis Shafer, Zach Larson, Adam Larson, and Jason Van Auken.
Burial: Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.