Lourine Mary Kluver, 97, of Mapleton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton. Father Richard D. Ball officiated.
Committal followed in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton.
A Visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks were encouraged and social distancing rules applied.
Lourine Mary Kluver, the daughter of Joseph and Pearl (Altmanshofer) Uhl, was born on March 27, 1923, on the family farm west of Mapleton. She attended rural and parochial schools through the 8th grade before she was needed at home.
On Nov. 24, 1947, Lourine was united in marriage to Roy Kluver at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. The couple lived on a farm northwest of Smithland where Lourine was a homemaker raising their four sons, Richard, Clayton, James, and Gary.
Lourine enjoyed gardening and canning her produce as well as baking fresh bread. She will be remembered by her family for her famous angel food cakes that she made for their birthdays. Lourine treasured Sunday family get-togethers as well as attending family reunions. This loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend will be missed by all those who have loved her. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory include her sons Richard (Diane) Kluver of LeMars, Clayton (Paula) Kluver of Smithland, James (Sandy) Kluver of Bronson, and Gary (Karla) Kluver of Sloan; grandchildren: Chad Kluver (significant other Twilla Kramer), Heidi (Dan) Landsness, James (Karen) Brenden, Luke (Sara) Brenden, Caleb (Rose) Brenden, Heather DeRocher, Kathy Kluver, Jamie Kluver and Miranda Kluver (significant other Mark Wittern); 15 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother Ronald Uhl of Sioux City; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pearl Uhl; husband Roy Kluver; brothers, Edwin Uhl, Raymond Uhl, Joseph Uhl, Vincent Uhl, Donald (Lois) Uhl and Delbert (Donna) Uhl; sisters, Cecilia (Matt) Flammang, Rita (Tom) Fitzpatrick, Viola (Jim) Marksbury, Wilma Jean (Howard) Stanton and Bernice (Fred) Kuhlman; grandsons, Matthew John Kluver and Richard Ryan Kluver; great-grandsons, Alexander Kluver, Matthew Brenden and Arthur Brenden; and sister-in-law, Agnes Uhl.