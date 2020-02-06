Lou Wonne Ione Kuhlmann was born April 29, 1936, in Schleswig, the daughter of August and Kathryn Wulf. She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., at the age of 83.
Wonne was baptized into Christ on June 28, 1936, and later confirmed her faith on July 1, 1951, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
Wonne received her education in the Schleswig Community School and graduated from Schleswig High School in 1954 where she participated in basketball, music, glee club, annual staff member and theatre, along with the Letter S Club. She was named on Jack North’s Allstate Honor Roll for basketball in the Des Moines Register. She furthered her education at Morningside College in Sioux City where she graduated with a degree in elementary education.
Wonne then began her lifelong career as a teacher in Castana in 1957, from there she went to the Schleswig Community School system where she remained for 41 years.
Wonne loved children so much that even after her retirement she continued to substitute for an additional 17 years.
Wonne was united in marriage with Wayne C. Kuhlmann on June 8, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. The couple was blessed with two children, Tracy and Brian, and they made their home in Ricketts.
Wonne was very involved with church work, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ricketts. She was very active in the LWML, attending both the National and Iowa District West Conventions.
Wonne volunteered for many community events, truly having a servant heart. In her younger years, Wonne loved to garden and spent many hours keeping her home beautiful for all to enjoy. In addition, she and Wayne loved to grow all sorts of vegetables as they loved being in the outdoors. She took pleasure in reading, nickeling, bowling, dinner club with friends and playing cards.
Wonne enjoyed socializing and always talked with everyone. She enjoyed cooking and prepared a feast for each and every holiday.
Wonne was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Arlene (in infancy); and one brother, Shirley.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; one daughter, Tracy and her husband, Kurt; one son, Brian and his wife, Christy; four grandchildren, Taylor, Alexa, Jaxson and Emma; other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Organist Marjorie Neddermeyer provided accompaniment for congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art,” “Nearer, My God, to Thee,” and “I’m But a Stranger Here.”
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were members of the St. Luke’s LWML: Cindi Paulsen, Sam Lee, Elaine Carlson, Cheryl Neppl, Linda Wiebers, Tina Briggle, and Sue Kelm.
Serving as Pallbearers were Lloyd Carlson, Sr., Jaxson Kuhlmann, Bruce Paulsen, Taylor Petersen, Denny Neppl and Dale Wiebers.
The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by the LWML and catered by Staley’s.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.