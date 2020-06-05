Lois Wolterman, 79, of Waukee, passed away peacefully at Adel Acres after a brief battle with cancer and other health issues on May 28, 2020.
Lois was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Battle Creek, to Thomas and Doris (Thomas) Iwen. She married Peter M. Wolterman on June 11, 1960, at St. Mary’s Parish, and they lived on the family farm until 1972 when they moved to Danbury. Pete and Lois had two daughters, Sandy and Shelly.
Lois worked at the family company, Pete’s Oil; doing accounting at Russ’s Furniture; managed retirement apartments; and worked 20 years at Winnavegas Casino as a cashier.
When she saw girls did not have sports to play in the summer, she became co-founder and head coach of Danbury Girls Softball to give girls that opportunity when her girls were young. She was one of the first EMTs for the town of Danbury and also a past president and member of St. Mary’s Rosary Society.
She had a very competitive spirit in bridge, golf, and bowling. She also loved to attend many of her girls’ and grandchildren’s activities; primarily, Sandy’s softball career at Nebraska was a source of pride. She was an avid sports fan, particularly the NBA and Nebraska Huskers.
Lois and Pete moved to Waukee in 2015 to be closer to family, and of course, the granddog, Lola. Lois enjoyed gardening, puzzles, games, and baking for her grandkids. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She was also talented at crafts and crossstitch.
While in Waukee, Pete and Lois became members of St. Boniface and enjoyed their parish. They also made a lot of new friends in their apartment complex.
Lois is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Peter; her daughters, Sandy (Bill) Copic of Waukee and Shelly Wolterman Neese of West Des Moines; and her four grandchildren, Samantha Anderson of Seattle, and Sydney Anderson, Kathryn Neese of Des Moines and Caleb Neese; three sisters: Irene Putnam, Inez Biery, and Yvonne (Richard ) Ewoldt; and brother-in-law, Ron Riessen; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law; father-in-law; two sisters, Sheryll Riessen and Elaine Fitch; and three brothers-in-law.
Visitation was held on Monday, June 1, at Brooks Funeral Care in Clive from 4-7 p.m. with enforced social distancing.
A private funeral was held at St. Boniface in Waukee on Tuesday, June 2, and an urn burial will be held in Danbury at a date to be determined.