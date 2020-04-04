Leslie D. “Les” Castle, 88, of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes’s Hospital in Sioux City.
Les, the son of James and Dorothy (Ultsch) Castle, was born June 9, 1931, in Ticonic. He grew up on a farm northwest of Ticonic and received his education at Castana High School. He was drafted in February of 1952 into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He served his country overseas in Germany as a heavy machine operator and in January of 1954, Les was honorably discharged. He returned home to work on the family farm.
Shortly after returning home, Les met the love of his life at the local drug store. On April 5, 1955, Les married Janice J. Jensen on her parents’ farm west of Castana. They made their first home in Ticonic before moving to Mapleton in 1961. Les and Janice were blessed with three sons, Douglas, Larry, and Bruce.
Les worked various jobs before becoming employed with the Monona County Road Commission. He retired after 26 years of service, but would occasionally return to help with mowing and snow removal.
Les was fond of Bluegrass music and would travel with Janice to festivals in Avoca and fiddler’s contests in Yankton, S.D., just to name a few. He also enjoyed the great outdoors where he would take in hunting and fishing. In his later years, he liked attending his grandchildren’s events and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Douglas and wife, Renee Castle, of Clinton, Larry and wife, Judi Castle, of Mapleton, and Bruce Castle of Mapleton; nine grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Andrew, Ashley, Tiffany, Josh, Tara, Molli, and Brad; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Castle of Smithland and Gary and wife, Betty Castle, of Mapleton; sister, Darlene Williams of California; sister-in-law, Jean Castle of Danbury; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Castle; wife, Janice Castle; brothers, Floyd, Russ, Harold, George, and Art; and sisters, Ada and Eva.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery of Smithland with Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester officiating.
A Celebration of Life may take place at a later date.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.