Leonard H. Gosch, 72, of Mapleton, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.
Per Leonard’s wishes, cremation has occurred and a public memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in the St. Clair Cemetery, Ute, with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Leonard Herbert Gosch was born Dec. 7, 1947, the son of Herbert Frederick and Alice Irene (Rude) Gosch at his grandparents’ home near Berne. He was the oldest of eight children. He grew up on the family farm near Castana. He attended grade school in Castana and high school in Mapleton. He achieved his GED in the military.
He was drafted into the United States Army on Feb. 7, 1968, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 6, 1970, serving a year’s duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Combat Infantryman Badge; Vietnam Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm; Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device; and an Army Commendation Medal.
Leonard and Diane (Wadsworth) were united in marriage on Aug. 2, 1969, in Dunlap. The couple lived around Ute the first seven years together. They then moved to rural Castana to farm, and retired into Mapleton the last five years.
Leonard was a lifelong farmer and also loved to go to the timber and cut wood and make brush piles and start a fire. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed mushroom hunting.
Leonard achieved his CDL through WIT and drove for Hirshbach and the Redi-Mix plant. Leonard also loved to go to livestock auctions. He was a man of few words, but very knowledgeable about farm life. He enjoyed westerns and western movies and likes Rick Nelson and the Beach Boys. Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.
Leonard was a member of the Soldier Lutheran Church, Soldier.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Gosch of Mapleton; his children, Chad (Cindy) Gosch of Hawarden, Clay Gosch of Mapleton, and Carrie (Ben) Gatton of Algona; his grandchildren, Makenzie, Emily, and Riley Gosch, Gage, Elizabeth, and Haddie Gatton; step-grandchildren, Cristal Kludt, Bobby Redlin, Billijean Moerman, and Julie Redlin; four sisters, Becky Marcum, Marla Bianchini, Wanita Myers, and Connie (Dave) Jansen; one brother, David Gosch; brothers-in-law, Bob Mahlberg, and Bill (Sandy) Wadsworth; sisters-in-law, Carol (Rod) Gleason and Mary Wadsworth; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Theresa Gosch; parents, Herbert and Alice Gosch; sisters, Karen Gosch and Sharon Mahlberg; sister-in-law, Linda Gosch; and brothers-in-law, Steve Wadsworth, Lloyd Myers, Rick Bianchini, and Dennis Marcum.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.