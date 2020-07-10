Leona I. Schmidt, 82, of Danbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek.
Leona Ida Schmidt, the daughter of Henry and Ida (Hesse) Kollbaum, was born on Aug. 16, 1937. She grew up in the Ida Grove and Anthon areas and attended country school. When her schooling was complete, she helped on the family farm.
On July 17, 1953, Leona married Norman W. Schmidt in Anthon. To this union four sons were born: David, Brian, Russell, and Scott. Leona was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Besides raising her sons, she also worked at local restaurants as a cook, the mink ranch in Anthon, and babysat. Leona was a “mom” to all the kids on the block.
Leona could be found tending to her large garden and canning her produce. She enjoyed a competitive game of cards, putting puzzles together, playing bingo, and collecting angels. She always had a pot of coffee on for her family, and friends that would stop to visit. Leona liked to bake and cook for her family and looked forward to the annual Kollbaum family picnic. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 66 years, Norman Schmidt of Battle Creek (formerly of Danbury); her children, David (Ann) Schmidt of Mapleton, Brian (special friend Lori) Schmidt of Oto, Russell (Darla) Schmidt of Holstein, and Scott (Kelly) Schmidt of Danbury; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother Eugene (Linda) Kollbaum of Bronson; sisters, Roberta Houlsworth of Anthon and June (Tom) Gray of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Ralph Diamond of Anthon; sister-in-law, Lyla Kollbaum of Anthon; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida Kollbaum; sisters, Ruth (Bill) Malone, Delores Diamond, and Darlene (Ronnie) Zimmerman; and brother, Henry Kollbaum.
A Private Family Service will be held at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Pastor Kirk Manchester will officiate.
A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.