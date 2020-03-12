Leo J. Bollig, 88, of Mapleton, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Unity Point Health- St. Luke’s in Sioux City.
Leo Joseph Bollig was born July 14, 1931, in rural Danbury, the son of Joseph Leo and Rachel Catherine (Livermore) Bollig. Leo attended grade school at St. Patrick’s Catholic in Danbury. After his schooling, he worked on the farm with his father.
Leo was inducted in the United States Army on Oct. 23, 1951, and served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on Oct. 7, 1953, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star.
Leo and Phyllis Joann (Mack) were united in marriage on Feb. 3, 1954, in Danbury. She passed away Nov. 5, 1964. Leo and Christine (Kobes) were united in marriage on July 15, 1978, in Sioux City. Christine passed away on May 24, 2007.
Leo was a lifelong farmer until the farm sold in the early 1980s. After selling the farm, Leo moved to Sioux City where he worked at L & L Builders. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt.
He moved back to Mapleton in 2012 where he eventually moved to Maple Heights Nursing Home.
Leo was a member of the VFW and the Loren Hollister American Legion Post #496 of Mapleton.
Survivors include his children, Donald Leo Bollig of Hot Springs, S.D., Kirk Leland (Julie) Bollig of Mapleton, Eugene Joseph Bollig of Tampa, Fla., Galen Francis (Bonnie) Bollig of Smithland, and Karen (Kelly) Reed of Sioux City; his step-children, Mike (Sara) Kobes of Minnesota, Kurt Kobes of Minnesota, Chris (Leslie) Kobes of Sioux City, and Ronelle (Mark) Gordon of Sioux City; his grandchildren, Stacy, Jill, Amanda, Tasha, Trent, Tyler, and Abigail; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Derek, Rebecca, Rachel, Krymsen, Briggs, Serenity, Mahayla, Dominique, Raymond, Kiya, Skyler, Kallie, Kayden, Nikolai, and Benjamin; and one great-great-grandchild, Eternity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rachel (Livermore) Bollig; his wives, Phyllis (Mack) Bollig and Christine (Kobes) Bollig; and his two sisters, Mildred Kisting and Rosemary Wise.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, in Mapleton.
Funeral Services were at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Mapleton, with Reverend Jena Finch-Manchester officiating.
Music Selections included “Amazing Grace” – solo and “How Great Thou Art” – solo with Darren Goslar as soloist and Linda Madison as pianist.
Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Mapleton, with Military Honors provided by the United States Army and the Loren Hollister American Legion Post #496 of Mapleton.
Casket Bearers were Tyler Bollig, Trent Bollig, Tasha Bollig-Rodriguez, Chris Kobes, Dylan Seuntjens, and Joey Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com