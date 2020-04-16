Lela M. Downing, 95, of Onawa and formerly of Ute, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Elmwood Care Centre of Onawa.
Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Family Graveside Service will be held in the St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute. Pastor Harvey Hanson will officiate.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Lela M. Downing, the daughter of Harold and Marie (Bumgardner) Straight, was born on April 2, 1925, in Council Bluffs. She grew up in the Soldier area and received her education from Soldier High School, graduating with the Class of 1943. After high school, Lela moved to Omaha, Neb., and entered the workforce.
On Feb. 18, 1946, Lela was united in marriage to Robert Downing in Papillion, Neb. The couple moved to California and was blessed with two daughters, Lana and Peggy.
Lela worked as an in-home caregiver for many years in California, as well as in Iowa. Lela and Robert later parted ways, and she returned to Iowa to be closer to her daughter, who was living in Ute.
Lela enjoyed traveling and camping with her motorhome group. She loved to cook, entertain, and host dinner parties. Lela was a fun-loving, people person who was just as beautiful on the outside as she was on the inside. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory include grandchildren, Chris (NuNu) Chapman of Yakima, Wash., Kelli (Chad) Melton of Graham, Wash., JoDee (Steve) Risinger of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Sherice (Rick) Dabbs of Madera, Calif., Monique (Rick) Ramirez of Carlsbad, Calif., and Toni (Dave Olson) McAleer of Early; 19 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Colleen (Jeofrey) Lake of Dunlap; son-in-law, Nick McAleer of Ute; nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marie Straight; daughters, Lana Chapman and Peggy McAleer; brothers, Harvey Straight and Loyd (Eloise) Straight.