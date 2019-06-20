Lawrence “Larry” Morgan, 65, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed Wednesday, June 12, 2019, following complications from a heart attack at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Monday, June 17, George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Visitation with Family Present: 5-7 p.m., Sunday, June 16, George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, S.D.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Lawrence “Larry” Morgan, son of Leonard and Evelyn (Hamman) Morgan, was born March 11, 1954, in Mapleton.
Larry grew up in Mapleton and graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1972. Following his dad’s passing, Larry took over the family farm. During this time, Larry was very active with Future Farmers of America. He was known to sleep in the barn overnight with the pigs while they were farrowing.
Larry later attended school at Western Iowa Tech in the Animal Science program.
In 1978, Larry married Cynthia Ellefson, having three children, Jeremy, Jessica, and Jennifer. After their divorce, Larry met his life partner, Dawn Dede, in 1989 and was blessed to combine their families.
Larry’s first job out of school was at the Sioux City Stockyards working for a consignment company buying livestock. After a few years, he was hired by R.Q. Line & Co., a consignment company in Sioux Falls. In December 2000, Larry later took over the hog division. It was said, “All he got was a desk, a door, a key, and a good name.” Larry continued to successfully run the business until his retirement in 2013.
Larry always had a positive attitude. Even when things didn’t go the way they should, he turned most of those events into teaching moments. He never shied away from hard work and instilled this in all of the kids by saying, “You can either work with your hands or work with your head.”
Larry had a big heart, never met a stranger, and would help anyone get through tough times. Larry was social, fun loving, and the life of the party. He welcomed friends and family to the farm by giving them a cold beer, a bonfire, and an open ear.
Larry and Dawn were the happiest when they were surrounded by loved ones on the farm with the music, dancing, and karaoke. He was passionate about bald eagles and the symbolism of the freedom they represent in America. He had a large collection of pictures, statues, and carvings of bald eagles. He also enjoyed tinkering on the farm, riding the four-wheeler around his property, watching the sunset, and giving the dog room to run.
Left to cherish his memory are his life partner, Dawn Dede; his children, Jeremy (Erin) Morgan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jessica (Greg) Watton of Melbourne, Australia, and Jennifer (Doty) Orth of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Dawn’s children, Blake (Corinne) Dede of Sioux Falls, S.D., Bobbi Dede of Brandon, S.D., and Chris (Rachel) Dede of Queen Creek, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Lukas and Cade Morgan, Ava Watton, Zoey, Zane, and Kira Orth, Kasten Dede, Slade, Dayten, and Easton Krueger, and Olivia and Carter Dede; siblings, Steve (Julie) Morgan of Brainerd, Minn., Jerry (Deb) Morgan of Sioux City, Tom (Jackie) Morgan of Mondamin, Kathy (Rick) Gillespie of Stephentown, N.Y., and Mary (Jeff) McIntyre of Sebastian, Fla; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Evelyn (Hamman) Morgan, and his sister, Jeanne Woodward.
Arrangements by George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D. Online condolences at georgeboom.com.