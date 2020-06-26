Laura Irene Fitzpatrick, 90, of Danbury, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek.
Laura Irene Fitzpatrick, the daughter of Martin and Olena (Nelsen) Christensen, was welcomed into the world on a farm outside of Oto on June 18, 1929. She grew up on the family farm outside of Mapleton and went to the local country school for her education. Due to her father’s passing, Laura only attended country school until the eighth grade and then she was needed to help work the family farm.
On Feb. 8, 1947, Laura was united in marriage to Daniel Fitzpatrick. The couple made their home south of Ida Grove until they eventually settled in the town of Danbury. Laura and Daniel later parted ways. Laura continued to call Danbury her home for 65 years before becoming a resident of Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek.
Laura was a hard worker and held numerous occupations over the years to raise her family. She was a faithful member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury and a past member of the Rosary Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury, the Danbury Community Club, and the Danbury Coffee Club. She loved to walk, bake, and watch the birds. Her grandchildren always looked forward to Grandma Laura’s fresh-baked cookies, and she enjoyed donating numerous cookies throughout her community. Laura always looked forward to her annual birthday celebration, where she treasured her time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered for her warm smile, compassionate heart, and delicious cookies.
Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Barb (Jack) Weber of Ida Grove, Donna (Don) Castle of Mapleton, Dan (Keri) Fitzpatrick of Schleswig, Susan (Larry) Lund of Battle Creek, Janet Pithan of Danbury, and Cindy (Randy) Mildenstein of Ida Grove; 14 grandchildren: Kevin (Keri) Weber, Angela Weber, Denise (Tim) Allex, Kim (Scott) Pederson, Mandy (Joe) Conger, Simon Fitzpatrick, Sam (Darrah) Fitzpatrick, Sara (Daniel) Mauch, Nathan Dean, Jared (Sarah) Lund, Jesse (Amy) Lund, Maggie (Larry) Wunschel, Andrew (Amanda) Mildenstein, and Amy (Jeremy) Kuperus; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Martin (Mary Ann) Christensen of DeKalb, Ill.; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Olena Christensen; sisters, Kathryn Kruse, Juanita Thies, and an infant sister, Adeline Christensen; brother, Norman Christensen; half-brother, James Baagoe; granddaughter, Kara Kay Pithan; and grandson, Larry Allen Lund Jr.
Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 12, with visitation held two hours prior to the funeral service, from 1-3 p.m., at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Homes of Mapleton. Father Richard D. Ball officiated.
Committal Services will follow in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery of Danbury, Iowa.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing applied during the visitation and services.