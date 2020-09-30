Larry L Wimer of Gold Beach, OR, formerly of Vallejo, Calif., died unexpectedly due to complications from surgery on April 25, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 75.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda; son, Ken; daughter, Kyrie; stepsons, Robert and James; stepdaughters, Barbara and Annette; sister, Peggy; grandchildren, Lauren, Michael and Samantha; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Eula of Ute, and older brother, Mike of Omaha, Neb.
Larry was born on Sept. 18, 1944, in Ute to Walt and Eula Wimer, the middle of three children. He graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School in 1962 and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after. He met Yolanda Sandoval in Vallejo, Calif., and they were married in 1968.
Larry began his career as an automotive body and fender repairman in 1968 at A1 Body Shop in Vallejo Calif. After 15 years working for a couple different shops, he and Lon Underwood opened L&L Automotive in Vallejo, Calif., retiring in 2004.
His children remember him as a hard-working and candid man, never one to hold back his opinion or be very PC, and who was always willing to help whether it was asked of him or not.
Larry was accomplished at working with his hands and often would be found working in his yard, on one of his vehicles, fiddling with one thing or another around the property, or sneaking a beer out in the garage. Larry and Yolanda were passionate about antiques and built up quite the collection. In addition, although he would never openly admit it, he was crazy about his two cats Lily and Mini Me.
Larry was cremated as per his wishes, and due to COVID-19, no services have yet to be scheduled. Yolanda and his children would like to have a Celebration of Life for Larry in the near future and will schedule one once they can have a safe gathering of friends and family.
Condolences can be sent to ysll@charter.net or to Yolanda’s/Ken’s/Kyrie’s Facebook pages/accounts. The family would like to thank all of the well wishes and condolences they have received over the past few months, and have been touched by all of the support that has come their way. The world truly is a dimmer place with his passing, and the entire family misses him more than words can express.