Kenneth A. Kafton, 75, of Mapleton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Committal Service: Will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton.
Kenneth Anthony Kafton, the son of Nels P. and Zelma M. (Uhl) Kafton, was born Aug. 20, 1944, in Ute. He was raised on the farm near Mapleton and attended Maple Valley High School, graduating with the Class of 1962.
On Sept. 1, 1962, Kenneth was united in marriage to Peggy Wolfe at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. The couple was blessed with four daughters, Kimberly, Lynne, Michelle, and Julie.
Kenneth was employed at Brown Shoe Store, Northwestern Bell Telephone, and General Telephone. In 1971, Kenneth began his true passion of farming. The family engaged in crop and livestock farming and later moved to the family homestead. Farming was his life, and it brought Kenneth great joy to be farming his family’s Century Farm.
Kenneth was a faithful and devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree member and served as a former Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, and Assistant to the Master. Kenneth was also a hospice volunteer for Burgess Hospital and a former Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards with his friends. He will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Peggy Kafton of Mapleton; daughters Kimberly (Chad) Scholes of Liberty, Mo., Lynne (Cory) Vaselaar of Sheldon, Michelle (Bill) Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff, and Julie (Russ) Fuller of Sun City, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren, Brandon (Dani) Scholes of Kansas City, Mo., Taylor (Nic) Mohr of Denver, Colo., Hannah Scholes of Lincoln, Neb., Sydney Scholes of Liberty, Mo., Amanda (Shawn) Kruttlin of Linden, Mich., Connor and Cody Vaselaar of Sheldon, Sara (Ben) Pottebaum of Pueblo, Colo., Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff, Alex Burchard of Jacksonville, Ill., Kristen Burchard of La Plata, Md., Josiah (Abby) Burchard of St. Louis, Mo., Seth Burchard of Sun City, Ariz.; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin, Aiden and Adley Kruttlin, Lily Scholes, Madison and Colton Mohr, Ellen Pottebaum; brother, David (Celene) Kafton; sisters, Joan (Bruce) Utterback and Carla Fick; and sister-in-law, Linda Kafton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Zelma Kafton; grandson, Leo Maurice Gaukel; brothers, Garry Kafton and Larry Kafton; and sister-in-law, Connie Kafton.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements.