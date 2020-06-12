Kathy Lynn Burroughs, age 52, of Ute, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Burgess Health Center of Onawa.
Kathy Lynn (McCloud) Burroughs was born on July 19, 1967, to Marguerite Gayle McCloud in Albuquerque, N.M. Kathy was a happy child full of love and laughter, growing up alongside her mother, grandmother, and grandfather in Cedarvale, N.M.
From an early age, Kathy had a kind and tender heart filled with love for animals and that love only grew with age. She was often found nursing an animal back to health or taking in an animal that needed a home throughout her life.
After graduating from high school, she met the love of her life, Robert Burroughs, while she was waitressing at the local cafe in Corona, N.M. Robert was traveling through and his vehicle broke down, and he became stranded in the small town. Kathy became smitten with Robert, and the two were married a mere six weeks after meeting. The happy couple was blessed with two children, Dustin Robert and Cynthia Louise, and began building their lives in Corona.
Kathy and Robert purchased the local mechanic shop and embarked on a journey that had hard times and struggles, but throughout everything, she stood beside her loving spouse, and they built a wonderful life for themselves. Kathy had many passions including, quilting, sewing, searching for rocks in the mountains, and above all being a mother and wife.
She leaves behind her husband, Robert Burroughs of Ute; son, Dustin Burroughs and wife Patricia of Charter Oak, and their two children, Anna and Elizabeth; daughter, Cynthia Carpenter and husband, Jess, of Artesia, N.M., and their two children, Jae and Alice; and brother, Matt May.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Marguerite McCloud; grandparents; a daughter-in-law, Jade Burroughs; and several uncles and aunts.
A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, June 9, at 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church of Charter Oak, with Pastor Kirk Manchester officiating. Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing guidelines were enforced.
A Visitation was held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, June 9, from 9-10 a.m.
Committal services followed in the St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute was in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.