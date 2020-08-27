June Ann Walter Smith, 96, the woman who could find humor in any situation, was born June 27, 1924, and arrived at Heaven’s Gates on Aug. 19, 2020.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Smith (2015) of All Star Dairy Association; her parents: Hannes and Christine Walter; her siblings: Carmilla Noel and Wilbur Walter; many of her 32 Christiansen cousins; her Walter cousins; and one grandson, Darrell Bryant.
She leaves behind four children, Andrea, Randall (Ann), Evan (Diane), and Brian (Candy); six grandchildren, Andrew (Michael), Lauren (Christophe), Brett (Tory), Ryan, Katie (Kevin), Nathan; and two great-granddaughters, Mathilde and Adelaide, who will all miss her gourmet cooking.
June’s life was filled with anticipation and joy as she moved from a Charter Oak farm to Lansing and Detroit, Mich., eventually the East Coast and New York City with her husband, retiring in Lexington, Ky.
June’s greatest achievements were her devotion to her family, friends, church, gardening, sewing, playing Bridge, and art. She completed 52 original paintings. She was known for her successful craft business, using recycled materials in the tradition of “waste not, want not.”
June received a teaching degree from Iowa State Teacher’s College (Cedar Falls WWII extension program) in 1944, teaching elementary school in Schleswig and Glidden; later working three years as Recreational Director for a Darien, Conn., nursing home. She was proud to say her main profession was as homemaker and community organizer, starting many new groups in Newcomers and at her churches.
With vascular dementia, her last five years were spent in Assisted Living and Hospice in Greensboro, N.C. She is in our hearts and prayers as we say, “Until we meet again.” In God We Trust.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Gethsemane Lutheran Church Project Day, 2185 Garden Springs, Lexington, KY 40504.
