Josy Jean (Ferguson) Raber, age 29, of Pilot Point, Texas, was welcomed into her Saviors arms on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton. Rev. Randy D. Cormeny will officiate.
A Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, June 13, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures will apply during the visitation and service.
Private family committal services will follow in the Charter Oak Cemetery of Charter Oak.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Josy was born Feb. 8, 1991, in Onawa, to Stanley and Sherrie (Watts) Ferguson.
Josy married Alvin Raber on June 18, 2016, in Hampton. Josy and Alvin were blessed with daughter Gracelynn Jean Raber on Aug. 20, 2018.
Josy’s number one love in her life was her daughter, Gracelynn; she was a wonderful mother. Growing up, Josy was the youngest of five kids who were known as the 5J’s. Josy was passionate about horses and enjoyed them throughout her years of involvement in 4-H and FFA. The things she enjoyed most was being a mom to Gracelynn, being an aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, her horse Whiskey, and her dog Apache.
Josy is survived by her husband, Alvin Raber, and daughter, Gracelynn Jean, of Krugerville, Texas; parents, Stanley and Sherrie Ferguson of Charter Oak; brother, Jeremy Ferguson of Battle Creek; sisters, Jessica Ferguson and Beau Ortmann of LeMars, Jennifer and husband Matt Rohlk of Battle Creek, and Jill and husband Greg Wonder of Ute; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will take place at the Slay Memorial Chapel of Aubrey, Texas, with Kenny Guthrie and Adam Erlichman officiating, on Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials directed to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The American Foundation for Suicide’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. If you are struggling, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 741741 at the Crisis Text Line. They are here for you. Please send memorials to afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/JosyRaberMemorial.