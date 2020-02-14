Joseph “Joe” M. Hopkins, 16, of Mapleton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Mapleton.
Visitation: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton.
Private Family Burial: Battle Center Cemetery of Rural Battle Creek with Father Richard D. Ball officiating.
Joseph “Joe” M. Hopkins, the son of Crystal (Troy “Dude” Uhl) Hopkins and Shannon (Jenniffer Cedeno) Hopkins, was born on Oct. 29, 2003, in Ida Grove. He grew up in the Mapleton area where he was currently a sophomore at MVAOCOU High School.
A young man with promise, Joe was never one to complain or talk back. He was a determined and outgoing young man, who enjoyed working on the farm, fixing cars, camping, fishing, woodworking, spending time with his friends, and would pause to help anyone in need.
Joe was an avid Chicago Bears and Hawkeye fan and a dedicated Ford truck guy. He loved the great outdoors under the stars by the warmth of a bonfire or casting his fishing pole at every opportunity.
You may remember Joe in his F-150 with his faithful four-legged companion, Sparky, driving around town or heading home from chores at the hog shed. A devoted son, brother, and friend, Joe has left his print on the world and will be fondly remembered by those who loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Crystal (Troy “Dude” Uhl) Hopkins of Mapleton and Shannon “Huss” (Jenniffer Cedeno) Hopkins of Ida Grove; siblings, Jaxon Hopkins, Destiny Roling, Ethan Uhl, Melissa Cedeno, Kelsie Cedeno, and Emily Woodward; grandparents, Julie (Todd) Susie, Dwayne (Lorrie) Roling, Norma Uhl, Clarence “Joe” (Larrene) Hopkins; great-grandparents, Punky Schumacher, Vernon Susie, and Joyce Roling; aunts and uncles, Trisha (Tim Paullin) Sadler, Zach Roling, Tonya (Kevin) Uhl, Lisa (Dan) Clipperton, Shelby Miller, Sarah (Anthony) Rodriquez; cousins, Hunter, Colton, Tate, Bodin, Bailey; nieces and nephews, Colton, Connor, Evelyn, and Chelsie; his beloved dogs, Sparky and Max; numerous extended family and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his grandmother, Donna Hopkins; grandfather, Marvin “Gooter” Uhl; great-grandfathers, Artie Schumacher and Marvin Roling; great-great-grandmother, Hattie Susie; uncle, Dusty Roling; and sister, Rebecca Cedeno.
A Memorial Fund has been established at First State Bank for Joe Hopkins. Donations may be made at any of their locations.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.