John “Jack” T. Bang, 87, of Mapleton, (formerly of Ute and East Meadow, N.Y.), was welcomed into his Savior’s arms on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at a later date in Levittown, N.Y., with committal in the Long Island National Cemetery of Farmingdale, N.Y.
John “Jack” Thomas Bang, the son of Jonas and Anna (Salamack) Bang, was born on Jan. 17, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was raised in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and received his education in the New York school system.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953. He was stationed in Iceland and served his country during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, Jack returned to Brooklyn.
In 1959, Jack was united in marriage to Eleanor Przybilski. The couple was blessed with a son, Emil. Eleanor passed away in 1966.
During his lifetime, Jack worked for different Chevrolet dealerships as a parts manager in the NYC metro area until his retirement. In 1997, Jack, along with his brother, Edward, and sister-in-law, Anne, moved to Ute to be closer to his niece and her family.
Jack enjoyed everything about cars, collecting coins, and maintaining his lawn. He loved to tell stories from when he was younger as well going for car rides in the countryside. Jack spent his final years as a resident of Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton. He enjoyed the care and compassion of the staff.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Emil Bang of Massapequa, N.Y.; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews that he loved as his grandchildren: Robert, Jackie, and John of Long Island, N.Y., and Christian and Kirsten of Ute.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jonas and Anna Bang; wife, Eleanor Bang; brothers, Fred and Edward (special sister-in-law Anne); sisters, Anna, Mildred, and Betty.