Jerrald “Jerry” Paul Koenigs, 68, of Mapleton, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence of Mapleton.
Jerry, the son of Paul “Pirk” and Bette (Otto) Koenigs, was born on May 7, 1952, in Mapleton. He grew up northeast of Mapleton on the family farm and was baptized and confirmed in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton. Jerry received his education in the Maple Valley School District and graduated with the Class of 1970.
After graduation, Jerry enlisted into the Air National Guard where he served his country before being honorably discharged. He returned home and engaged in farming with his father, Pirk, for a year before going to work at the Klotz Grocery Store in Mapleton. The opportunity arose for Jerry to begin working at the local Ben Franklin Store, which Jerry later purchased in 1987, known today as Mapleton Hometown Variety.
On May 4, 1991, Jerry married the love of his life, Carol Bruhn, in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church of Mapleton. The couple made their home in Mapleton and welcomed three children Mark, Maggie, and Morgan.
In 1993, the Koenigs’ expanded their business to Ida Grove with the purchase of the local Selections Store. Jerry was always up to a challenge, whether it was changing your watch battery, framing your beloved photo, or looking up a product he didn’t carry to see if he could order it for you; Jerry was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Over the years, Jerry devoted his time as a local volunteer fireman, EMT, and JC’s Club member. Jerry also served on the Maple Valley Development Board, Maple Valley School Board, Mapleton City Council, Mapleton Community Club, and served 30-plus years on the Variety Distributors Board. He was a member of the Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the Mapleton American Legion and a devoted member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton where he served as a past Parish Council member. The last four years he has also filled in as a local rural mail carrier.
Jerry liked Google searches and old concerts on YouTube. His love for his family was apparent, especially his granddaughters. He treasured every moment watching them grow, along with attending all their activities.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carol Koenigs of Mapleton; children, Mark (Tami) Koenigs of Sioux City, Maggie (significant other Amy Sandhurst) Koenigs of Urbandale, and Morgan (Seth) Marburger of Pella; grandchildren, Mira Koenigs, Mazzy Koenigs, Tula Koenigs and Lola Marburger; brothers, Don (Sheryl) Koenigs of Brandon, S.D. and Dave (Kay) Koenigs of Mapleton; sister, Marla (Jack) Seuntjens of Mapleton; man’s best friend, Lily; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Paul “Pirk” and Bette Koenigs, and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 13, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton. Father Richard D. Ball officiated. Committal Services followed in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Loren Hollister Post #496 of the American Legion all of Mapleton.
A Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing rules will apply during all services.