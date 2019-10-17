Jane M. Dimig, 84, of Le Mars, formerly of Danbury, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury with Father Richard Ball and Father Andrew Sohm will concelebrate Mass.
Burial: Will follow at the parish cemetery.
Visitation with the Family Present: 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jane’s family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Jane Margaret (Henrich) Dimig was born on June 27, 1935, at Odebolt. She was the daughter of Howard and Margaret (Bauer) Henrich. She grew up around the Odebolt area and received her education in both St. Martin’s Catholic School and Odebolt High School from which she graduated in 1953.
Jane married Robert Lee Dimig on Feb. 20, 1960, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Odebolt. Robert passed away June 29, 2003. Jane was a stay-at-home mother caring for their children. Her husband and her children were the love of her life.
Jane worked for Cargill in Sioux City as a bookkeeper. Jane and Robert moved to the Danbury area to raise their family. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, member of St. Mary’s Rosary Society, served on the funeral committee, a member of Danbury Community Club, was an officer and member of American Danbury Federated Women’s Club, Legion Auxiliary Unit 0336, a member of Danbury Community Rec. Center, and a leader for Morganettes 4-H Club.
Jane helped her husband with the Sioux City Journal Distribution Business. After retiring, Jane and Bob joined the Senior Companion Program, visiting clients in their homes. Jane also enjoyed working in her gardens, canning a variety of food, baking food for others, especially her cinnamon rolls, sewing and doing many different crafts.
Jane loved gardening, playing cards, crafts, bingo, and sing-alongs at Good Samaritan Nursing Home.
Jane fought for eight years with Alzheimer’s illness.
Survivors include two sons and five daughters; 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; John Dimig and wife, Beth, of Wickenburg, Ariz., their children, Sarah (fiancé, Michael Shannon) of Nemaha, Douglas (fiancé, Becca Rinken) of Des Moines, Jennifer of Newell; Denise Ruden and husband Paul of Oyens, their children, Patrick (wife, April) and children, Callie and Kholton, Joseph (wife, Aleah) and children, Quintin, Carston, and Rosalie of Remsen, Amy of Norwood, Mass.; Diane Ruden and husband, Jake, their children, Andrew (wife, Lana) and children, Barrett, Katelyn, and Kyla, Amanda, all of Le Mars, Aaron Ruden (girlfriend, Stefani) of Norwalk; Shirl Hartson and husband Wesley of Waterloo; Tony (Robert A.) Dimig and wife, Kim, of Sergeant Bluff, his sons, Tyler Wilson (husband, Cody) of Niobrara, Neb., Alec (girlfriend, Gina) and child, Hope of Merrill; Barbara Zaugg and husband, Chris, their son, Blake Zaugg, all of Cedar Rapids; and Joyce Scriver and husband, Chris of Ayer, Mass.; two brothers and two sisters, Donald Henrich and wife, Helen, of Merrill, Duane Henrich and wife, Ellen, of Aurora, Ill.; Betty Cox and husband, Don, of Des Moines; and Delores Hering and husband, Karl, of Omaha, Neb.; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Dimig and Carolyn (Dimig) Mudrow, both of Sacramento, Calif..; aunt, Jean Bauer of St. Louis, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Howard and Margaret; her in-laws, Henry and Viola Dimig; her brother and his wife, Edward and Ruth Henrich; her sister and her husband Barbara and Doug Morgan; brothers-in-law, Mike and Mark Dimig; niece, Susan Ramsey; and nephew Mark Dimig Jr.
We would like to send out a special thank you to all the employees at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Hospice.
If you want to send cards to the family, please send them to Jane Dimig’s Family, c/o Diane Ruden, 401-17th St., Le Mars, IA 51031.