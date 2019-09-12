Ila Jane Kunze, 77, of Ute, joined her Lord in Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She passed away at home following an extended illness.
Jane was born June 2, 1942, the daughter of Walter and Maymie Shumate.
Jane was baptized in Christ and confirmed on July 12, 1960, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. She attended Dow City Schools where she was active in basketball and band.
On June 5, 1960, Jane married Otto Robert Kunze. Together, the couple owned and operated Kunze Trucking & Corn Shelling, as well as Kunze Antique Tractors and Parts for many years.
Jane was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak where she was active in many activities. She also loved to spend time doing flower gardening, playing cards, and cross stitching.
Jane is survived by her husband of 59 years, Otto Robert. Survivors also include their six children, Randall (Linda), Rodney (Becky), Cherri (Bruce), Charlys(Larry), Ryan, and Roger(Patty). She has 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Fred (Chong) and Tom (Laura); sister-in-law, Peggy; brother-in-law, Judean (Peg); as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one sister.
Funeral Services were held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak.
Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Organist Art Beeck provided accompaniment for congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art,” “I’m But a Stranger Here,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”
Tuesday’s service included a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Brittany Warnock, Lindsay Kunze, Leisha Grindle, Brandy Kunze, Brooke French, Karly Kunze, Brandi French, Aubry Lyon, Breanna Lee, and Sara Folk.
Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Kunze, Jason French, Craig Warnock, William Kunze, Jordan Lyon, Russell Kunze, Tristan Kunze, Aaron Folk, Melcum Folk, Nathan Folk, Brady Lee, Justin French, Trey Kunze, and Jeff Grindle.
The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by the St. John LWML and catered by Staley’s.
The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.