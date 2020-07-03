Jan C. Koenigs, 62, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020. A funeral mass was held Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m., at Church of the Nativity. Visitation was Tuesday, June 23, from 4-7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jan was born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Ida Grove, to Donald and LaVonne (Streck) Christiansen. She graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1976 and went on to attend Iowa Lakes College. Jan worked at MCI for many years and was currently at Allied Financial. She was united in marriage to Joe Koenigs on Nov. 26, 1977, in Ida Grove.
Jan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she was their number one fan, always keeping them busy. She enjoyed umpiring and refereeing softball and volleyball up until the time of her death. Jan enjoyed traveling with her husband; riding on the four-wheeler, motorcycle, and convertible; doing yard work; and crocheting. She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church and the SOA, Siouxland Officials Association.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband Joe Koenigs, Sioux City; mother, LaVonne Christiansen, Ida Grove; daughters: Jody (Dan) Sanford, Lawton, Julie (Tom) Babb, Tea, S.D., Jeri (James) Gossett, LeMars; grandchildren: Kayle, Kaitlyn, and Christopher Sanford, Nathan, Jaycie, and Allie Babb, Alona, Jenna, and Johnathan Gossett; siblings: Sandy (Mike) Einfelt, Seattle, Wash., Brad (Michelle) Christiansen, Ida Grove, twin sister, Joy (Melvin) Booth, Carroll, Brian (Lisa) Christiansen, Ida Grove, Cindy (Tim) Larson, Ames, Rondel Murray, Charter Oak; brother-in-law, Tom Berens, Bettendorf; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Christiansen; step-father, Donald Murray; and her sister, Patty Berens.
Memorials may be made to Siouxland Officials Association Scholarship Fund or Nativity Men’s and Women’s Club.