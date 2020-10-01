James E. “Jim” McNamara, 68, of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.
No Services will be held at this time.
James E. “Jim” McNamara, the son of William “Bill” and Mary (Bocian) McNamara, was born on Nov. 30, 1951, in Mapleton. Jim grew up in Mapleton and navigated his high school years with his best friend Jerry Neubaum. He was a graduate of Maple Valley High School with the Class of 1970.
After high school, Jim worked for Mac’s Chevrolet in Mapleton before working various jobs throughout the area. His love of cars and the need for speed would lead Jim to his racing career and many trophies over the years. He enjoyed drag racing, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his brother, Tom McNamara of Mapleton; nieces and nephews, William “Bill” (Kelly) McNamara of California, Kelly (Mike) Bell of California, Debbie Duncan of Kansas, Heather McNamara of Mapleton, and Tom (Donna) McNamara of Florida; also many great-nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary McNamara, and brother, Albert “Al” (Norma) McNamara.