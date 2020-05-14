Howard G. Kruse, 83, of Mapleton, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
Howard Gerhardt Kruse was born April 27, 1936 to Henry and Freda (Meyer) Kruse in Mapleton. He graduated from Danbury High School in 1954 and joined the Army. He was stationed at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Ala., where he met his wife, Naomi Cherry. They were married on Feb. 7, 1958. They returned to Mapleton where they resided on the family farm for 43 years before moving into Mapleton.
Howard continued to be a farmer in many ways until Parkinson’s slowed him down and forced his retirement in 2017. He was an active member of the Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the American Legion of Mapleton. He served as treasurer for many years. Howard was a life-long member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton. He enjoyed farming, camping, fishing, and raising his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, Kyler.
Survivors include his son, David (Leo) Kruse of Washington, D.C., and his daughter, Sandy Anderson (Scott) of Onawa; his grandsons, Benjamin (Katy & Kyler) of Onawa and Samuel (Evan & Kyla) of Omaha, Neb.; sisters, Clara (Harry) Hoffmeier of Denison and Delores Gosch (Ronald) of Mapleton; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Marvin) Kruse of Mapleton and Lucille (Ralph) of Denison; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi, and infant son, Mark; his parents, Henry and Freda; his brothers, Marvin and Ralph; and his sister Mahela (George) Wendt.
Special thanks to the staff at Maple Heights for their compassionate and thoughtful care.
Memorials may be made in Howard and Naomi Kruse’s name to American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org, ALS Foundation for Life, www.donations@alsfoundation.org.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 15, in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Mapleton. Rev. Christopher J. LaBoube will officiate.
Military Rites will be conducted by the Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the American Legion of Mapleton, Iowa.
COVID-19 social distancing restrictions apply during the graveside. Attendees must maintain a six-foot distance apart at all times or can make the decision to remain in their vehicles to tune in to a transmitted broadcast.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
The family of Howard Kruse appreciates all the virtual hugs, expressions of condolences, and wishes for all to stay safe and healthy. Sympathy cards may be sent addressed to Kruse Family 22694 Park Loop, Onawa, IA 51040.