Hommey L. Kanter, 96, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Duluth, Minn.
Services: 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, Temple Israel, 1602 E. Second Street, Duluth, Minn.
Interment: Temple Emanuel Cemetery.
Mincha Service: To follow interment, Temple Israel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Temple Israel (Duluth), UMD Kanter Scholarship, or the Women’s Health Center (Duluth).
Hommey was born on Dec. 19, 1922, in Sioux City to Bessie and John Abraham. She graduated from high school in Mapleton. She received an Associates of Arts degree from George Washington University, a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, and a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Minnesota.
Hommey began work in the University of Minnesota-Duluth counseling office in 1965. A licensed psychologist, she was appointed by Governor Rudy Perpich to the Minnesota Board of Psychology (1987-91). She also was certified by the National Board for Certified Counselors and the National Vocational Guidance Association. At the time of her retirement in 1988, she was director of the UMD Counseling, Career Development and Placement Office.
Hommey began her working life in Washington, D.C., in the 1940s. Two days after taking the selective service examination at age 19, and three days after Pearl Harbor, she was summoned to Washington. She held a few positions during the war, including a memorable time as secretary for Iowa Senator Guy M. Gillette, a fiscally conservative Democrat who sponsored the Equal Rights Amendment.
After six insider years watching government in action, Hommey returned to the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis to complete her degree. In 1948, she married Duluth native, Robert Kanter, O.D.
A first-generation American, Hommey’s life was shaped by her early years in Mapleton and by her parents, who imparted the values of hard work; a strong sense of community and the greater good; honesty; integrity in all that you do; faith; the blessings, opportunities, and responsibilities of life in their new country; and most of all, family.
Hommey was a great partner and mom, a loyal friend, a lifelong learner and active citizen, and a fully-engaged participant in life. She loved Duluth, UMD, and especially Lake Superior. Her life was filled with challenging work, a loving family, and circles of friends of all ages.
Hommey’s primary volunteer interests were League of Women Voters where she served as a board member for many years, including two terms as president and was honored to be a Life Member. She also volunteered at the Women’s Health Center, chaired its advisory committee for two terms, and was a longtime fundraiser for the center and the Building for Women.
Other volunteer work centered on human rights – Women’s Advisory Committee to State Commissioner of Human Rights, Duluth Intercultural and Nonsexist Advisory Committee, Duluth Human Rights Committee, and Advisory Committee to Northwood Children’s Treatment Center.
Hommey was a member of Temple Israel, and loved movies and theater; reading; walking; golf; knitting; refinishing furniture; and in retirement, auditing courses at UMD, learning to play bridge, and participating in University for Seniors.
Hommey was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Rae.
She is survived by children, Claudia, Douglas (Cindy), and Jeffry; grandchildren, Jonathan and Daniel (Mollie); great-granddaughter, Bari; brother, Sid; and loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, Minn., 218-727-3555.