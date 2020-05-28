Visitation for 92-year-old Harold Segebart of Denison will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison. Groups of 10 people will rotate in 15-minute intervals. The public is invited to join the family at Zion Lutheran Cemetery for the graveside service Saturday at 2:45 p.m., maintaining social distancing.
Harold Carl Segebart was born Aug. 16, 1927, on a farm near Denison, the son of Louis and Ida Hoffmeier Segebart. He passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at the home of his son, Kevin Segebart, in rural Bennington, Neb., at the age of 92.
Harold was baptized into Christ on Oct. 22, 1927, and confirmed his faith on March 29, 1942, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. He received his education in the rural school near his home and graduated from the eighth grade in 1942.
On Oct. 1, 1945, Harold enlisted in the United States Army Air Force at Boco Air Force Base in Florida and served his country as a radar technician. Then, he advanced to ground control aircraft approach where he read scope screens and instruments and issued instructions to pilots for the holding, stacking and spacing of aircraft to prevent collisions and to effect an orderly flow of traffic to a prescribed position and altitude for final approach. He also monitored air-ground radio-telephone channels for landing under conditions of minimum ceiling and visibility. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant Oct. 2, 1948. He was a member of the Schleswig American Legion Post 645.
Harold was united in marriage with Bonnie Hoemann on July 15, 1953, in Omaha, Neb., and they farmed in Crawford, Ida, and Sac Counties. Along with farming his own ground, Harold did custom hay baling for area farmers from the mid 1960s until 1989. He was also known for his pecans, which he coated, roasted, and then sold.
After retiring, Harold and Bonnie moved to Denison. Fishing; playing cards, especially Pinochle and Solitaire; reading farm magazines; and attending dog and horse races were his favorite pastimes. In his younger days, dancing was an activity Harold enjoyed.
Harold was privileged to travel to every state except Alaska, and he and Bonnie enjoyed wintering in Arizona.
Always making time for his family, Harold found the most pleasure in family gatherings where he made biscuits and gravy, Christmas fudge and carved the turkey.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie in 2019; two sons, Ronald and Harold Jr.; and five brothers, Vernon (in infancy), Walter, Raymond, Alfred and Donald Segebart.
Survivors include three sons, Steven Segebart and his wife, Joyce of Sioux City, Randy Segebart and his wife, Lori of Schleswig, and Kevin Segebart of Bennington, Neb.; one daughter, Marilyn Bagley and her husband, David of Grimes; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Arlene Spahn of Kansas City and Mary Ann Segebart of Denver, Colo.; other relatives and friends.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.