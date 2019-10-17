Glenn C. Ullerich, 91, of Mapleton, formerly of Ute, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ute.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ute. Officiating: Rev. Nathan Peitsch.
Military Rites: Conducted at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ute by the Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion and VFW Post No. 5605 of Ute.
Glenn Chris Ullerich was born Aug. 25, 1928, to Carl H. and Clara A. (Jacobs) Ullerich in Hanover Township, Crawford County. Glenn had three older sisters, Irma, Lois (deceased), and Leila, and one younger sister, Nadene. He was baptized and confirmed his faith at St. John Lutheran Church of Charter Oak.
Glenn attended country school, the Lutheran School in Charter Oak, and graduated from Charter Oak High School with the Class of 1946. After high school, Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Seaman First Class Ullerich served in the Philippines through 1948. Since his honorable discharge, he has been a life member and earnest servant of the Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion and VFW Post No. 5605 of Ute.
On Dec. 27, 1950, Glenn married Carol J. Mahler at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. Four children were born to their union, Jacqueline Joy, Glennis Sue, Lita Jean, and Stanton Glenn. The couple first farmed northeast of Charter Oak, and since 1959, northeast of Ute, raising cattle, feeding hogs, and tending their crops.
Glenn was a mindful steward of his land, applying novel conservation techniques. He found great joy managing his cow and calf herd. In addition, Glenn and Carol regularly attended their children’s games, concerts, and other school activities. They also loved music, dancing, and playing cards.
Glenn retired from farming in 1991. He humbly filled numerous roles in his local church, was a 4-H leader of the Ute Eager Beavers 4-H Club, served as a township trustee, and sat dutifully on the Charter Oak-Ute Community School’s Board of Education.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 68 years, Carol Ullerich of Mapleton; children, Jacqueline (Mark) Delmont of Beemer, Neb., Lita (Bryce) Butler of Milford, and Stanton (Nadine) Ullerich of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Cas (Jerry) Lofberg of Ashland, Neb., Adrian Delmont of New York, N.Y., Mariah Delmont of Beemer, Neb., Selena (Lester) Schmied of Argyle, Texas, Neal Gloede (Nichole Murphy) of Omaha, Neb., Bryant (Marecil) Ullerich of Federal Way, Wash., Geoffrey Ullerich of San Francisco, Calif., and Adam Ullerich of Lake City; great-grandchildren, Mae Stark, Mark Stark, Raina Schmied, Amelia Schmied, Mikah Prather, Natalie Schmied, and Sylas Delmont; sisters, Irma Clausen of Denison, Leila Logan of Missoula, Mont., and Nadene (Andrew) Watson of Jupiter, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Clara Ullerich; daughter, Glennis Ullerich (in infancy); sister, Lois Ullerich (in infancy); brothers-in-law, Bill Logan and Lewis Clausen.
Memorials may be made in Glenn’s name to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or VFW Post No. 5605, both of Ute.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.