Gladys Henrietta Rusch was born May 17, 1929, in Crawford County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Alice Mesenbrink Whited. She passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Ogden in Ogden, at the age of 90.
Gladys was baptized into Christ and confirmed her faith at Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church in Schleswig.
Gladys and Edwin Rusch were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 1948, at the Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church in Schleswig by Rev. A.F. Rinne. The couple settled on the family farm, and Gladys began her life as a farmer’s wife, helping with various duties on the farm. The couple retired and moved to Schleswig in 1985.
After Edwin’s death in 1998, Gladys continued to live in Schleswig until moving to Accura of Ogden in July of 2018.
A faithful member of the United Church of Christ, she was a constant fixture at the church. She was involved with the Women’s Guild, Bible School, every Sunday set up, locking and unlocking the doors and assisting with funerals.
Volunteering in the community was also very important to Gladys as she helped with Santa Claus Day, packing gift boxes and Meals on Wheels. Gladys also attended many school activities and church programs. She enjoyed going to dances, especially enjoying polkas, playing cards, particularly 500, scrap booking, cross stitching, sewing, ironing and baking. She will be remembered for her Christmas candy, nut bread, and banana bread.
Also a sports fan, her favorite teams were the Packers and Nebraska Huskers. Gladys found great pleasure in family gatherings, Christmas parties, and picnics.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; stepparents; her husband, Edwin; one daughter in infancy; one daughter-in-law, Connie; one great-granddaughter, Emily; two brothers, Roy and John Whited; two sisters, Betty Detlefsen and Hertha Klotz Saxton; two half-sisters, Gloria Whited and Kathryn Wulf; and one half-brother, Dewey Whited.
Survivors include one son, Roger Rusch and his wife, Renae, of Breda; two granddaughters, Janet Whiteing and her husband, Charles, of Slater, and Jamie Rusch of Omaha, Neb.; four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Aidan, Alaric, and Abby; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends, and her church family.
Private Family Services were held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Rev. Kelly Gafkjen officiated the service with interment in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Recorded music selections included “The Church in the Wildwood” by The Carter Family and “Blessed Assurance” by Alan Jackson.
Serving as pallbearers were Michael Holdeman, Andrew Whiteing, Charles Whiteing, Alaric Whiteing, Aidan Whiteing, and Roger Rusch.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date when appropriate after the COVID-19 crises ends.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.