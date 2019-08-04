Germaine Lucy Staley was born Jan. 7, 1931, in rural Earling, the daughter of Joseph and Antoinette Kenkel. She passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Reed Place in Denison, at the age of 88.
Germaine was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling. She graduated from St. Joseph School in Earling in 1948.
On April 9, 1953, Germaine was united in marriage to Donald Staley at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling. The couple settled on a farm near Earling until 1959, when they purchased a farm south of Charter Oak. In 1994, Don and Germaine retired and moved into Charter Oak.
Germaine had many expressions of love for her family. From being a key partner in farming to feeding her family with a bountiful garden and fresh meat, Germaine’s life was dedicated to providing for her family. Germaine hosted many family dinners with their favorite foods. She embroidered wedding gifts and made baby quilts for grandchildren. She enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren and provided many memories.
Germaine was always ready with gifts of food and a helping hand. Germaine was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak and a member of the Altar Society. She was involved with the neighborhood Chit Chat Club and church card club.
Germaine was employed by Staley’s Food Service for nearly 25 years. They still use many of her recipes.
Germaine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; step-mother, Irene; brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Maxine; and brothers-in-law, Leonard and Marvin.
Survivors include daughter, Janet (David); five sons, Tom (Karen), Rick (Julie), Dean (Sharon) and Allen (Peggy), and Paul (Kim); 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Fr. Benedict and George (Bonnie), and Joe (Loretta); sisters, Bernice, Sister Kathleen, and Elaine (Germaine’s twin); and many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak.
Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak.
Organist Ben McIntosh provided accompaniment for vocalists Doug and Nancy Jenson.
Mason Griffin served as altar server; Katie Staley, Mary Calmer and Jeni Martens served as lectors; Karen Staley, Betty Foxhoven, and Jim Staley served as Eucharistic Ministers; and Trisha McIntosh, Jillian Staley, Erin Staley and Claire Staley served as gift bearers.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Germaine’s granddaughters: Trisha McIntosh, Kelli Cameron, Mary Calmer, Alyssa Herbold, Jillian Staley, Jeni Martens, Eileen Staley, Katie Staley, Claire Staley, and Erin Staley.
Serving as pallbearers were Germaine’s grandsons: Benjamin Staley, Nolan Staley, Collin Staley, Brad Staley, Luke Staley, Ryan Staley, Matt Staley, Sean Staley, and Phil Lieder.
Thursday Services included a 4:30 p.m. Rosary and a Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m.
The family invited everyone to the Charter Oak Community Building for fellowship and lunch provided by the St. Boniface Altar Guild and catered by Staley’s.
The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.