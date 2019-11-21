Frederick F. Erlemeier, 86, of LeMars, formerly of Danbury, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of LeMars.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Committal Service: Will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Danbury with Military Rites conducted by the Carlson-Frum Post No. 336 of the American Legion of Danbury.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury.
Frederick Francis Erlemeier, the son of Charles and Cornelia (Seuntjens) Erlemeier, was born Dec. 16, 1932, on the farm in rural Danbury. He grew up in Danbury and received his education from Danbury Catholic High School, graduating with the Class of 1950. After graduation, Fred farmed for a couple of years with his father before enlisting into the U.S. Army. Fred honorably served his country during the Korean War.
Upon his honorable discharge, Fred returned to Danbury and began his 32-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.
On June 21, 1958, Fred was united in marriage to Norma Jean Tillman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury. The couple was blessed with four children, Greg, Kathy, Leo, and Brenda.
Fred and Norma became entrepreneurs in the 1960s and opened a drive-in restaurant they called the Village Inn. They would operate it for several years before selling it.
In addition to being employed with the U.S. Postal Service, Fred also engaged in crop and livestock farming. He enjoyed tending to his livestock, tinkering with his tractors, woodworking, and taking his boat out on Crawford Creek. Fred enjoyed attending his sons’ wrestling meets when they were younger. He was a former member of the Carlson-Frum Post No. 336 of the American Legion of Danbury and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Greg (Jeanie) Erlemeier of Soldier, Kathy (David) Hanson of LeMars, Leo (Shari) Erlemeier of Mapleton, and Brenda Erlemeier of Missouri Valley; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Lester (Sue) Erlemeier of Spring Grove, Pa., and Roger (Joyce) Erlemeier of Harlan; sisters, Marian Hensley of Council Bluffs and Carol Lee of Okoboji; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cornelia Erlemeier; grandson, Hunter Johnson; and sister, Virginia (Bill) Forbes.
The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.