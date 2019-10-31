Fran Marie (Weber) Klein, 78, of Dunlap, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Rosary: 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, with family receiving friends from 4-8 p.m. and Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m., St. Patrick Parish Center, Dunlap.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dunlap.
Concelebrants of the Mass: Rev. Joel McNeil and Deacon Marvin Klein.
Musical selections were sung by St. Patrick’s choir.
Pallbearers: Tony Klein, Matthew Sauvain, David Topf, Ryan Topf, Steve Gutschenritter, Alex Klein, and Katie Klockgether.
Final Resting Place: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dunlap.
Fran was born on Nov. 4, 1940, to Earl and Agnes (Melby) Weber at the family farm in Willow Township, Monona County.
Fran attended country school and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Dunlap. Fran shared the valedictorian honor with her sister, Elaine. After her graduation, Fran worked at Mutual of Omaha.
Fran married Robert Klein on Aug. 6, 1960, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The couple farmed south of Dunlap and later purchased a farm northwest of Dunlap in Crawford County.
Fran was baptized at St. Patrick Catholic Church in May of 1948 and was an active member her entire life. She played the organ/piano for many services and served in the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.
Fran enjoyed decorating cakes for various celebrations. She enjoyed family gatherings and would always ask, “Is everybody happy?!” She loved to play cards, go to the casino, and drink a can of Pepsi. Fran always enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, cooking, and baking. She also served as the cook at the senior center in Dunlap. Fran retired from the Boyer Valley School as a teaching assistant.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Mary Jane.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Klein of Dunlap; six children, Larry (Laurie) Klein of Dunlap, Patti (Steve) Sauvain of Avoca, Lori (Denny) Topf of Charter Oak, Tina (Trent) Gutschenritter of Glenwood, Mark (Tammy) Klein of Dunlap, and Jill (Todd) Klockgether of Charter Oak; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Donna) Weber of Dunlap; three sisters, Elaine (Larry) Harrington of Glenwood, Mary Pat (Mike) Lehan of Dunlap, and Sandy (Jim) Reischl of Harlan; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home, Dunlap. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.