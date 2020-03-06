Florencio Lepe-Cortez, 72, of Smithland, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence of Smithland.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March, 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Committal: Will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton.
Florencio “Lencho” Lepe was a loving, strong, generous man who will deeply be missed by his wife of 44 years, Celia; his eight children, Isabel, Evangelina, Raquel, Celina, Maura, Adon, Margarito, Eddie; and his 12 grandchildren.
Florencio departed to heaven and will continue to watch over us as he always did. We were all blessed to have such a strongman in our lives. He had to work hard to be a provider at an early age, and throughout his life, he was always providing for his family.
Florencio “Lencho” took pleasure in living life just as he wanted. His children love him, and they say they all learned so much from him and will keep him in their hearts always. They wish that Earl may you rest in peace now and have no more pain.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.