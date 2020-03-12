Elwin Henry Creese, 88, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at West Des Moines United Methodist Church, followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at McLaren’s Chapel in West Des Moines.
Al is survived by his daughter, Ann Cole; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Creese, Roosevelt Coleman, Shaquille and Alisha Coleman, David Cole, Ashley Marie Craft, and Tiffany Garrison; great-grandchildren, Kristina and Janelle Johnson and Oliver Creese; and brother, Orlen Creese.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June Creese; son, Greg Creese; and, brothers, LaVerne and Percy Jr. Creese.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
For full obituary and expressions of sympathy, visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Creese family.