Elizabeth “Betty” Wood of Ute, passed away the evening of Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on May 19, 1942, to Louis R. Fisher Sr. and Winifred M. Fisher and grew up as the eldest of four in Hillsboro, N.H.
Betty later married Charles (Charlie) Wood Jr. of Antrim, N.H., and moved to East Washington, N.H., where she would raise her family and become very influential and involved in the community.
Later, Betty and Charlie enjoyed their retirement in Ute, and then Largo, Fla., and lived there until shortly after Charlie’s passing, when Betty went back to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Ute until her passing.
Betty loved the outdoors and spent a lot of her time in the gardens. She enjoyed spending her time doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren for many of years.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Wood Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy, and husband, Joseph Nixa, of Ute; her son, Charles (Chuck) Wood III and wife, Deanna of Weare, N.H.; her brother, Russ and wife Pat Fisher, of Henniker, N.H.; her sister, Jean Hamer of Peabody, Mass.; her sister, Jane and husband, Shant Asadoorian, of Raleigh, N.C.; her four grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Sean, and Meghann; and her seven great-grandchildren, who she absolutely adored.
Internment services and a Celebration of Life gathering are not yet scheduled, but will be held at the Maple Avenue Cemetery in Hillsboro, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or The June E Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.